Reps give Akpabio 48 hours to publish House members allegedly involve in NDDC contract

Share This





















By Christiana Eka

The House of Representatives yesterday asked the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to publish the names of members who allegedly collected the contracts from.Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) within 24 hours or face the wrath of the Parliament.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila who issued the directive during the plenary, stressed that the House cannot be blackmailed, warned that the Lower Chamber under his leadership “cannot and should not be subject to ridicule.”

The Speaker who was livid over the allegations from the Minister said: “I am giving the Honourable Minister 24 hours to publish in the papers the names of the lawmakers, the contracts and their amounts and the companies given these contracts.”

Senator Akpabio who appeared before the House Committee on NDDC on Monday, had accused National Assembly members of executing majority of the contracts awarded by the Commission.

The Minister who accused the NDDC management of splitting contracts below the threshold of the Minister’s approval of N1 billion, said: “we have records to show that most of the NDDC contracts were given to members of the National Assembly.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...