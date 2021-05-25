National News

Reps blast NHIS over N152m spent on sanitizers, facemasks, gloves in 2020

Peoples Daily

Previous Article
COAS Death: Council of Imams urges FG to adhere to investigators recommendations
Next Article
Zulum demands sanction as committee finds 21 health workers with fake certificates, 91 ghost staff
Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Today’s ePaper Edition

Email Subscriptions

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

PeoplesDailyNG on Twitter
Peoples Daily Online Peoples Daily Online
Peoples Daily Online@PMLOnline
420 Following 4.7K Followers
State of the nation: Ethnic divisons, separatist agitations worry media leaders https://t.co/uEb6V2gezH
2 hours ago
Plant Variety Protection Act gets presidential assent https://t.co/tksgLfXcjI
2 hours ago
Reps demand NNPC’s evidence of remittances into federation account https://t.co/zvN0a9gYzI
2 hours ago
Dabiri-Erewa lauds Nigerian Mission in UK for ending passport racketeering https://t.co/q1JOs6i5rC
2 hours ago
Osun Gov. seeks IGP’s support to curb insecurity https://t.co/4mOuB2MZp2
2 hours ago
We Are Social Too