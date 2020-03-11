Reps ask NASS leadership to wade into ASSU strike

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives on Tuesday asked the National Assembly leadership to urgently intervene and look into the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The resolution of the House was as a result of a motion on matter of urgent national importance moved by Dachung Musa Bago (Plateau PDP).

Bago while moving the motion noted that if the strike is allowed to continue, it’s effect could lead to extra academic session for the students who would eventually be victims.

He said, “Notes that on the ninth of March 2020 after it’s National Executive Council meeting held in Enugu, ASUU warned to go on two weeks strike.

“Aware that schools have just resumed for academic session, and if the strike is allowed to take full effect it will cost a lot for the students financial and otherwise which might lead to additional year.

Bagos stressed that the continues strike by ASUU was becoming a national embarrassment to the nation.

He pointed to the fact that the incessant strike action by the union has continued to encourage education tourism of Nigerians to other countries.

The motion was adopted by the members after been put to question by the Speaker of the House, Rep Femi Gbajabiamila who precided over the Tuesday Plenary.