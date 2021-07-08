Reps approve N74.7bn Police Trust Fund

By Christiana Ekpa

The House of Representatives, yesterday approved the sum of N74,773,601,916.30 for the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) for the 2021 fiscal year.

The approval by the House followed the adoption the report of the joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives Police Affairs during the Committee on Supply.

The approved expenditure showed that the sum of N988,279,006.05 is for Personnel Cost; N10,027,610,310.25 is for Overhead Expenditure while the sum of N63,757,712,600 is for Capital Expenditure.

According to the report, the sources of the fund include; Revenue Roll-over (2020) worth N23,631,857,141.30; 0.5% of the total revenue accrued worth N441,867,680,099 to the Federation Accounts; 0.05 per cent of total VAT worth N8,824,064,676; 0.05 per cent of Net Profits of Companies in Nigeria worth N300,000,000 and Aids, Grants, Donations etc worth N150,000,000.

The House also emphasised the need for NPTF to expedite action on the implementation of the 2021 budget for the enhancement of policing and tackling the security challenges for the benefit of the nation and its citizenry.

As encapsulated in the document considered by the House, out of the total sum of N74,773,601,916 approved, NPTF gets a total allocation of N5,327,498,261 while Nigeria Police Force headquarters gets a total allocation of N69,446,103,655.

Some of the expenditures proposed by NPTF under ‘Other services’ include; N250 million for office refurbishment; N52,507,439 for security vote (including operation); N30 million for cleaning, fumigation, etc; as well as N176,231,474 for local training.

From the total sum of N413,348,992 approved under miscellaneous provisions, the sum of N17.500 million is for refreshment & meals; N54 million for honorarium and sitting allowance; N7,910,946 for postages & Courier services and N96,999,999 for Welfare packages.

Under the capital expenditure, the House approved N147,398,844 for procurement of operational vehicles; N487,980,000 for monitoring & evaluation (Board & management); N330 million for renovation and office partitioning; N420,969,000 for office furniture & equipment; N99 million for research & development; N85 million for operational/assessment of police command formations and training institutions; N175 million for ICT infrastructure (automation of management information system (MIS), data management for NPTF including account software (IPSAS); N19,500 million for the establishment of mini library/purchase of books and equipment for NPTF; N20,320 million for procurement of CA, ERA, Sound recorder, public address system and other related items for press unit: N49.800 million for purchase and installation of generating unit and N85 million for procurement and installation of intelligence and security gadgets for NPTF headquarters.

