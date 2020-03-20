Reps applaud FHA over 764 Zuba housing unit

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The members of the House of Representatives yesterday described as world class, the 764 housing unit constructed by the Federal Housing Authority ( (FHA), in Zuba, a suburb in the nation’s capital.

Speaking during an oversight function,the Chairman House Committee on Housing and Habitat, Mustapha Dawaki said, “ we are impressed with what we have seen so far. These structures are world class and can stand anywhere.

“My colleagues who are architects and engineers told me that the work is massive and worthy of commendation. It is very good for civil servants and other Nigerians who desire comfortable place that can fit their income.”

He further said the house which ranges from; one, two to three bedrooms will accommodate people based on the size of their family.

“FHA is doing a wonderful job especially at a time when we have housing deficit in the country. We need more of this across the country to meet up with the yearnings of Nigerians for good housing.”