Repatriation of $321m looted assets: AGF, NSA, 4 ministers head to U.S.

By Lateef Ibrahim and Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday departed Nigeria to attend a three-day meeting of the United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

At the meeting, Malami is expected to, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,sign a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of $321m looted assets, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.

In addition to Malami, the Nigerian government delegation expected to be part of the meeting include the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Minister of Foreign Affairs; Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser; Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) as well as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk.

These disclosures were contained in a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice issued in Abuja on Sunday.

The statement explained that the meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and United States of America aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

According to the Minister, the meeting is not an an adhoc event for addressing impromptu concerns, but a friendly bi-national meeting that holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal affairs of the participating states.

