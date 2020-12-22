Remain in war mode to deny bandits freedom, Buratai orders troops

Share This





















From Ibrahim Sidi Muh’d, Gusau

The Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has directed troops of Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji to always remain in war mode across their areas of operations with a view to deny any space of breath for bandits.

Buratai, who was on operational visit to Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4 Faskari in katsina state today (Monday), gave the order to both the Operations as that would maintain the confidence people of the north-west have in the operations carried by the Nigerian Army against banditry.

Earlier, the COAS was briefed on the operational activities, successes and achievements of the troops on Operation Sahel Sanity and Operation Hadarin Daji in the North western part of nigeria especially in Zamfara, katsina, sokoto and kaduna states.

General Buratai has warmly commended troops for the timely rescue students of Government Secondary School Kankara and their prompt and bold response which resulted in the rescue of 84 Hizburaheem Islamiyya students in Dandume local government area of Katsina State recently.

He also said troops must cultivate and nourish intelligence sources so as to gather credible intelligence in order to continue to conduct successful operations to be able to deny the bandits all possible chances of occupying an inch in both the bushes and local communities.

“You must remain in war mood, increase your intelligence gathering capabilities and redouble your operational activities particularly during the yulitide and new year periods and beyond”.

