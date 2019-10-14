Refugees Commission sensitizes IDPs on sexual violence

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Hon. Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Senator Basheer Garba Mohammed has advised IDPs to engage in economic activities and sustainable livelihood as a means of preventing Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGVB).

Speaking at a sensitization programme organized for the Abuja IDPs at Durumi, the Commissioner who was represented by his Special Adviser, Alwan Hassan noted that lack of financial independence was partly responsible for the challenge.

A statement by Abdul A. Onu, Head of Press &PR in the Commission, said the Commissioner stressed that women, children boys and girls are all at risk, even as he advised against child marriage.

Speaking, Deputy Director in charge of IDPs in the Commission, Fatima Mamman Daura said that everything possible would be done to improve the welfare of IDPs and other Persons of Concern.

Norwegian Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the United Nations Fund for Population Activities (UNFPA) made presentations to sensitive the IDPs, while the Federal Capital Territory Cultural Group presented a drama sketch to send the message.

The IDPs, however, called for improved interventions from government and other well-meaning groups and individuals, especially in the areas of accommodation, empowerment and medical care.