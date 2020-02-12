Red Cross takes Lassa fever awareness campaign to Mosque

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Edo State branch has taken Lassa fever sensitization campaign to the Benin Central Mosque.

The move was in response to the recent Lassa fever cases and fatality recorded in some parts of the country.

Lassa fever, also known as Lassa hemorrhagic fever (LHF), is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever caused by the Lassa virus. It contributes largely to the risk of spread that occurs in Nigeria and other countries with similar ecological factors.

The Edo State Branch with the Edo State Rapid Response Team of the Society engaged worshipers at the Jumaat service at the Benin Central Mosque in Igun Street, Benin City.

Addressing Muslim faithful at the Jumaat service on Friday, the branch Secretary, Mr. Wilson Ekhomogiazin, said the Red Cross and the State Rapid Response Team (RRT), comprising of representatives from Edo State Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation (WHO) are committed to ensuring that the spread of Lassa Fever in the State is reduced and halted.

The Branch Health Coordinator, Mrs. Efe- Iyamu Elizabeth Iyabo, stressed the importance of good hygiene and take environmental sanitation seriously to protect themselves and their families from been susceptible to Lassa fever attack.

The Branch Chairman of Red Cross Society, Mr. Festus Alenkhe who was present during the sensitization, appreciated the Chief Imam of Benin Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulfatai Enabulele for given the group the opportunity to get their members sensitized.

He also expressed thanks to the Branch Health Action Team (HAT) headed by Mrs. Efe – Iyamu.