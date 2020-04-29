RATTAWU, Lee Engineering, monarch condole Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The Radio, Television, Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the passage of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

This was contained in a statement Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

In a letter dated April 27, 2020, signed by its General Secretary, Comrade A. Akpausoh, according to Adesina, RATTAWU said while the occurrence is quite sad, it is consoled by the fact that the deceased left impressive legacies worthy of applause.

“We join thousands of others to pray for the repose of his soul,” the Union was quoted to have said.

According to the statement also, Chief (Dr) Leemon Ikpea, Group Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering Group, described the former Chief of Staff as a person who “lived a life of integrity, hard work and an accomplished Nigerian who gave his best for the country.”

Chief Ikpea assured President Buhari that millions of Nigerians identified with him at this period of grief.

In the same vein, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, in Delta State, His Royal Majesty Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, said the departed was a pillar, and urged the President to take heart, “because it is only the Almighty God who knows why it happened,” the statement noted.

