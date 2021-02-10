Rape: Ortom demands investigation, prosecution of suspects

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has frowned at incident in Obi local government area where a teenager was raped by four young men and urged security operatives to thoroughly investigate the nefarious act.

The Governor In a statement signed by his Chief Press secretary Terver Akase condemned the incident describing it as ‘barbaric’, ‘dehumanizing’ and ‘unfortunate’.

He stressed that the arrest and prosecution of the culprits will serve as deterrent to persons who engage in the defilement of minors and other crimes.

The Governor charged the Chairman of Obi Local Government and traditional rulers from the area to collaborate with security agencies to fish out the rape suspects and bring them to justice.

He encouraged parents and guardians to closely monitor the movement of their children and report any case of rape to security operatives.

