Ramadan: Kaduna Christians felicitate with Muslims

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter has sent its warm felicitation to Muslim in the state, and Nigeria at large, for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan fast.

The State Chairman of CAN Rev. John Hayab sent the association’s greetings in a statement made available to media in Kaduna Sunday.

Hayab prayed that the sacrifices made, the prayers offered and all the worship for the peace and progress of the state, nation and the whole of mankind be acceptable as we pray for God’s blessings and reward in abundance.

“This year’s Ramadan came at a very critical and trying moment for the entire world given the challenge and fear posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“In spite of the trying situation, we are glad that you did not allow the prevailing challenge to rob you of the joy and blessings of this Holy month.

“Therefore, we hopefully look forward to greater and more fruitful days together as we work to defeat the virus as well as promote peace, unity, and harmonious coexistence in all our communities.

“Even though we have been advised by medical experts and warned by states and national governments to stay at home so that we could prevent the spread of COVID 19, the ‘stay at home’ order should not be seen as a hindrance to a strong fraternity.

“We may be socially and physically distancing ourselves from one another but in our hearts and spirit, we are together, celebrating and rejoicing with all Muslim faithful

“Amidst the lockdown, CAN Kaduna State felicitates with all Muslims in the state and wish them a blessed and prosperous life after this Ramadan and sallah,” the statement reads.

