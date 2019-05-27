Ramadan: Church distributes food items to Muslims in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

As part of efforts to foster religious harmony and peaceful coexistence amongst the church and her host communities which includes people from Niger Republic in Kaduna, the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) church Lemu road in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State has distributed food items to Muslims within in Tudun Nupawa and environs in the spirit of the Ramadan season.

Speaking shortly before the distribution, Reverend Bashiya Zumunta, the Kaduna DCC Secretary who stood in for the resident pastor said, the need to give helping hand particularly in this holy month of Ramadan cannot be overemphasised.

He said, the act that the church is exhibiting is in line with what the bible teaches.

Also speaking, the Assistant resident Pastor, Benjamin Mamman said the distribution is done annually during the Ramadan period to assist the Muslim faithful in their fast.

“This is our way of showing love to our neighbours as provided in the bible and we intend to sustain it by the grace of God,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the village head of Tudun Nupawa, Alhaji Shuaibu Balarebe Abdullahi who was represented by Abubakar Yusuf commended the church for annually remembering them particularly during their Ramadan period.