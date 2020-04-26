Rainstorm destroys 271 houses in Kaduna

Share This





















A heavy rainstorm has destroyed about 271 houses across six communities in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of the LGA, Mr Charles Danladi, who disclosed this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Kafanchan, said the disaster occurred on Friday.

Danladi said the affected communities are Aboro, Sabon Gida, Ungwan Bera, Janda, Ungwan Goma, and Kurmin Goro.

“We are approaching the rainy season and some of these people now have their houses destroyed.

“I really feel for them, especially when you consider the hard times we are in.

“One primary school had its roof completely taken off, and for some others, it was buildings housing goods that they sell that were destroyed by the rainstorm,” he said.

He, however, noted that though no death was recorded, a few sustained injuries.

He said those injured were receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to him, the council is in the process of assessing the full extent of the damage with a view to working out relief packages to those affected.

“I have directed my Director of Works to go round the affected communities to make assessments of the extent of the damage.

“This is to enable us to prepare a report that we will send to Kaduna, to see if they can come and give the victims some emergency relief materials,” he said.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...