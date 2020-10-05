PSN President hails kaduna Chapter for successful 2019 conference

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

President Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharm. (Mazi) Sam Ohuabunwa,has commended the kaduna State Branch for successfully hosting the 2019 Annual Conference of the Society.

He made the assertion during a luncheon to mark the end of activities of conference.

Pharm. Sam Ohuabunwa, who was represented by Deputy President North of the society Munir Elelu, said kaduna State Chapter set a record in times of attendance, accommodation welfare and security.

He added that the local Organising Committee of the Chapter did a perfect job to make the Conference hitch free.

Pharm. (Mazi) Sam Ohuabunwa, PSN President, further said the Conference with the theme, “Navigating the winds of change in professional practice in a volatile economy,” saw 4, 2019 Pharmacists registered for the conference.

Ohuabunwa said he is happy to have host the maiden conference as President and work assiduously with the conference planning committee to ensure a conference of international standard.

In her remark Chairman of PSN kaduna Chapter Pharm Aisha Isyaku Tukur expressed her gratitude to all members of the Local Organising Committee and members of Kaduna State Chapter for the success of the conference.

She disclosed that the 2019 Conference was structured to address key areas of need towards retooling for best world practices in the coming year; peer review to close up gaps in practice between Nigeria and other countries with better health indices and between states for knowledge transfer from one institution to another; and a platform to showcase research findings, new technologies, pharmaceutical products and consumables.

The Chairman of the occasion Pharm. Graba Magaji said any state hosting future conferences should consult kaduna State PSN for guidance.

Pharm. Graba Magaji who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Gausu said the institution will commence the first Pharmacy training with about 30 -50 pioneers students next Academy year.

