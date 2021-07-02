PSG in advanced talks with Ramos over transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced talks with former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos over a potential free transfer.

According to The Athletic PSG, after initially been unsure on a deal, have spoken to Ramos’ representatives during the last 10 days and talks have since accelerated.

Ramos is seeking a two-year deal — something Real were not willing to offer.

The World Cup winner is a free agent following his exit from Real after 16 years, and it is also understood that there is interest in the 35-year-old from the Premier League and MLS.

He is one of the most experienced defenders that PSG can sign and will replace the gap that has been left since Thiago Silva’s departure to Chelsea last summer.

In his time at Real, he lifted five La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, two Copa del Reys and four Supercopa de Espanas.

Spain’s most-capped player also has an impressive goalscoring record for Real despite his position in central defence, having notched 101 goals in 671 appearances.