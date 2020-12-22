PRP names National Secretariat after Balarebe Musa

Share This





















From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The National Secretariat of the People’s Redemption (PRP) Abuja has been named after the late Governor of old kaduna State Alhaji Abduldakir Balarabe Musa.

This was contained in a speech by the Interim National Chairman, Prof Sule Bello on the 40th day prayers of the late Governor held in kaduna yesterday.

Bello expressed the party’s appreciation to the general public for commiserating with the family and the party over the demise of its national leader and Chairman Board of Trustees.

According to him, the Party is overwhelmed by the outpouring of condolences, from far and near.

He further said the concerns expressed by many confirm that his loss is not only to his immediate family and the People’s Redemption Party, which he tended and nurtured up to his dying hours.

Bello added that while the party pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of the late PRP National Leader and the Chairman of its Board of Trustees, the party have resolved to name the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja in his name as a mark of respect for the manner in which he squeezed enough from his meager resources in order to ensure that the party has a permanent secretariat at the Nation’s capital.

“His labours towards nurturing, as well as protecting, the authenticity of the party makes PRP stand out as the oldest existing nationalist political party in Nigeria – dedicated to nation-building and the well-being of the poor, due to his resilience and commitment as well as respect for the kind of principles necessary for the development of the party and Nigeria as a whole.

“ We have lost a national hero: a bridge builder, a radical reformer, a progressive politician, a dogged fighter for social justice, a nation-builder and a friend of the Talakawas whose doors always remained open to the downtrodden, while his home became a sanctuary for those trampled by the stampeding cavalry of oppression, and exploitation, on the rampage in the country.

