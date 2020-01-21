Provost calls for parental change to improve Girl-Child education in Northern States

Share This





















From Raji Bello, Sokoto

Provost, Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Dr. Muhammad wadata Hakimi has advocated a change in parent’s perception to promote the Girl-child education in the northern states.

Hakimi gave the challenge in a statement issued by the College’s Public Relations Officer, Kabiru Garba Yabo, while speaking on the importance of female education in the northern part of the country.

He described as sad that some communities in the northern region are still discriminating against the Girl-child education.

The provost believed that offering quality and free education to young girls promotes societal progress and salutes sokoto state government for being committed in that direction.

The educationist observed that activities of terrorists in the northern Nigeria are targeting Girl-child education, hence schools need good security arrangements.

Other factors affecting the Girl-child education in the north according to him include religion, culture and traditions as well as child marriage.

He suggested solutions to the problem which include organizing awareness programs, awarding grants and scholarship to girls, partnership with nongovernmental organizations, provision of educational infrastructures by all levels of government adding that this would increase literacy, school participation, poverty reduction and political participation.

Dr. Hakimi urged people of Sokoto State to support Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s administration to enhance the quality of education, particularly the Girl-child education.