Protests trail list of commissioner nominees in Niger

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

Following the submission of the list of commissioner nominees to the Niger State House of Assembly last week, the people of Agaie Local Government Area have staged a protest to Government House Minna rejecting the governor’s nominee, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf who was “2019 Governor Bello Campaign” Director General.

The protesters in their numbers who stormed Government House gate last Thursday explained that they have better candidates in Agaie to represent them at the state cabinet who are more competent, reliable, acceptable and knowledgeable that can carry everybody along.

They described the present nominee as “a selfish individual who never cares about his people or domain and unacceptable by 80% of the local council population” hence the need to reject one who cannot bring progress to the entire state.

Accordingly, the gate of the Government House was barricaded by security agents against the protesters who intended to go in to complain officially to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to immediately make a reversal of who to represent them in his cabinet.

It was reliably gathered that security was quickly beefed up to stop the aggrieved youths from gaining access to the Government House and urged them to remain calm.

However, two of the protesters vehicles were arrested and detained at Police Command headquarters in Minna for carrying local weapons found in their possession.

An APC stakeholder in Agaie, Hon. Aliyu Abdulmalik said that major stakeholders in the area were in full support of the nominee because of his transparency and openness.

He noted that some of the protesters doesn’t know what they were brought to do as many retrieved from the action against the nominee.

Also, the member representing Gurara Constituency in the Niger state House of Assembly, Hon. Binta Mamman has said that the women in the state were not happy with the list of commissioner nominees submitted by Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to the state assembly for screening and confirmation.

Speaking to some journalists after plenary in Minna on Thursday, however regretted how out of 17 nominees sent only two were women and threatened to protest, noted that the Governor didn’t keep to his promise that his administration would be women friendly noted that the list is not good enough.

The legislator warned that if the remaining names being expected do not have women to compensate for the first list, the women in Niger State would protest as they await the three other nominees from the governor.

In same vein, the State Chairman of Niger state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bar. Tanko Beji has expressed shock and raised concern over the calibre of people contained in the list of commissioner nominees submitted to the assembly for approval as embarrassing.

In a statement issued in Minna, he stated that “The list which is coming 5 good months after Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s second term inauguration, is rather a list of below average men and women, this also include mostly persons, Governor Bello himself scored as “failures” in his first term of fours years that ended without commissioning of any single project yet several billions of Naira were expended.”

The chairman added that “The PDP is most appalled that the same men and women who superintendent over the construction of a N2 billion wasteful fence around the Government House, N3 billion on “Maintenance” of the N1.7 billion (built and equipped by the PDP) Jummai Babangida Aliyu Neonatal Hospital Extension Minna, wasted N4.7billion for the damaged Minna – Abuja, Tegina- Birnin Gwari Road maintenance, wasteful investment summit that yielded zero investment but cost the state hundreds of millions.

He expressed worry over the names of the same failed characters as nominees in the recently released list of nominees to the state assembly indicating “no step forward and 20 step backwards” for the state.