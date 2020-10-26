Proprietress seeks Gov’t support for private schools

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Proprietress of Enal International Schools, Kuje, Mrs Enechojo Stella Alfa, has made a passionate appeal to government to come to the aide of private school owners in the country.

Mrs Alfa said fresh incentives for private school owners have become imperative in view of the economic dislocation suffered by many parents as a result of the global Covid-19 Pandemic.

Alfa, who spoke to Journalists in Abuja at the weekend, noted that private school owners are struggling to keep their schools open as the pandemic negatively impacted the sources of income of many families.

She therefore pleaded with government to come up with facilities that are specifically tailored to meet the urgent needs of private schools in the country in view of the huge gap they fill in the educational sector of the country.

She further noted that education is very critical to the development any society, pointing out that “ it is through education that nations attain greatness”.

According to Mrs Alfa, “investors in the educational sector of the economy should not only be commended, but also encouraged”.

Her words: “Investing in the education sector cannot be said to be driven solely by profit motives, but rather by the desire to ensure quality transformation of the larger society”.

According to her, “It is therefore necessary that those who opted to invest in the educational sector should be encouraged as they are helping government drive its development objectives”.

Mrs Alfa pleaded with parents to see private school owners as their partners in their quest to equip their wards with what is needed to face the challenges of an ever changing world.

Enal International Schools Kuje is one of the leading private schools in the federal capital territory (FCT) and offers co-educational day and boarding facilities.

