Project Nigeria’s image globally, Christian Pilgrim commission urges Nigerians

By Albert Akota

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has urged Nigerians to project the good image of Nigeria globally for the interest of all.

Speaking during the Thanksgiving service of smooth services of 2018 pilgrimage to Holy land at Redeem Church, City of David Abuja yesterday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Rev. Tor Uja, said that the Commission recorded no death, no ascondment in the Holy land.

He noted that the commission is determined to go extra mile to render quality service to pilgrimage by ensuring 2019 record another huge success as it embark on Esther pilgrimage to the Holy land.

“Although, 2018 was worst years in my life, it looked I won’t cross over to 2019, it was rough at the beginning, I am dedicated to my staff, l promised to be their friends, not withstanding 2018 still remain a year to remember because things went as God planned.

“After 2018 pilgrimage, the commission was commended by Isre hialy government and others because there was no death, bad behavior and ascondment because such was treading before my assumption in office, I came with a vision to move pilgrimage sponsorship from government to private sector because private sector know the important of pilgrimage, we want them to sponsor Nigerians to Holy land, “We should project the good image of Nigeria, Nigeria is a good country, every nation want to identify with Nigeria, we should speak good things about Nigeria, prophecies good thing about Nigeria, Nigeria is too good to be condemned,”he ugred.

“Project Nigeria globally, churches should pay more attention to pilgrimage, they should invest more, we are also happy that federal government has included building of pilgrimage camp in 2018 budget,”

he said.

Dr. Uja reaffirmed that the commission do not believe in compromised but adhered strictly to the principles and Christian entity.