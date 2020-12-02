Project commissioning: Community made special appeal to Gov. Buni

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

In view of the unrelenting attacks by Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits in the southern part of the local government area in Geidam local government area of Yobe state, the community has appealed to the state governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni to consider giving adequately modern arms to the Vigilante group so they could complement the efforts of other security agencies in curbing such activities in the area which has forced many villagers to migrate to Geidam town.

The director, personnel management of the local government, Baba Shehu Bukar 11, made the appeal in his welcome address yesterday on the occasion the official flagging off ceremony for the construction of a 2 kilometer road with 4 kilometer concrete drainage project, awarded at the total cost of N550.4 million at Geidam town of Geidam local government area of the state.

“ Government should procure modern weapons like pump action and double barrel guns to the vigilante in order to complement the efforts of the security agents,” the DPM appealed.

He also appealed for the provision of embankment to the flooding areas to complement efforts of the local government to prevent damages to solve the issue of flooding in the area occasioned by over flooding of their banks which results to damages to the communities surrounding the rivers.

He equally requested for the construction of an international cattle market in Geidam town to create job opportunities for the teeming populace and improve the revenue generation base of the local government.

Speaking during the occasion governor Mai Mala Buni said the provision of road is a demonstration of his administration commitment to construct more rural and urban roads, to facilitate movement of goods and services, and to open up our communities for improved business activities.

“As a state endowed with rich agricultural potentials, the need for good roads cannot be over emphasized, it occupies a critical position in enhancing movement of agricultural produce and livestock to the markets for farmers to have value for their labour,” he stated.

The contract was awarded to Greyland Multiple Investment Nig. Ltd. at the cost of N550.4 million with a completion period of $ months and would be supervised by the state Ministry of Works with a completion period of four months.

