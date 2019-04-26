Prof. Onwudiwe: Involve employers in formulating education curriculum

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

There is every need to include employers in private sector in formulating educational curriculum to reposition the sector, the Publisher and Editorial Director of Analytics Research and Development Initiative (ORADI), Prof. Ebere Onwiduwe, has said.

Onwudiwe who informed that Nigeria is not producing well-educated and properly skilled citizens for employment in the 21st Century made this known during the presentation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) journal with the theme: “National Conversation on Quality Education”, yesterday in Abuja.

He told the audience that quality education and skills were central to the process of development in a country; noting that it was reason enough to be concerned about the fact that Nigeria was on the verge of severe learning crises; particularly in the North.

“We have good examples of development through investment in quality education all around us in the global village. China, according to a DFID study, began modern drive to integration into global economy when the Cultural Revolution ended in 1978. She began to implement a well-planned expansion for junior, secondary, technical and higher education in 1978,” he said.

He stated that it was a similar case in India as the country “made a major investment in tertiary education with focus on science and technology. She strongly promoted technical colleges to produce the skills needed by its heavy industries and its world class IT of today.”

Onwudiwe frowned at the Nigerian situation describing it as negating, adding that the educational value was not exemplary.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters (Office of the Vice President), Dr. Yemi Dipeolu, while commending the ORADI team for its contribution to education in Nigeria, noted that to curb the menace of the lapses in education, the government should focus on curriculum, quality of teachers and social skills.

Speaking to the press, a former Minister of Education, Prof. Fabian Osuji, frowned at the current educational system in the country, and added that Nigerian graduates of higher institutions could hardly survive in global challenges.