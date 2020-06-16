Production of compressed natural gas begins in Delta soon, says Coy

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State would soon witness a positive leap in its commercial and investment activities as privately owned oil and Gas Company, Power Gas Company Limited has finalized plans to start the production of Compressed Natural Gas ( CNG,) in the next few weeks.

The Project Director of the Company, Engr Alor Duru who spoke to our correspondent in Asaba on Monday, said that the company would start the production of the gas in Delta State by the 3rd quarter of this year 2020.

Engr Duru explained that,” We hope to start supply for Commercial Service of the Compressed Natural Gas ( CNG) for use in the state by the end of August 2020, and in line with our company’s mode of operation, we will appreciate to have a stakeholders’ town hall meeting in order to sensitize them on the usage and advantage of the CNG.”

He called on industries to embrace the use of the CNG which according to him is far cheaper than diesel for generator, adding that” The Compressed Natural Gas ( CNG) is a novel and unique innovation that will revolutionalize operations in the industrial sector in the state.”

“We will continue to drive investments in accordance with the global change in the world economy, it’s fuel that can be used in place of gasoline diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gas , its combustion products fewer undesirable gases than the mentioned fuels and is cheaper,” Engr. Duru added.

