Probe killer soldiers in Taraba, Buhari orders Service Chiefs

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a thorough probe into the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Ibi, Taraba State by soldiers who had reportedly mistaken them for kidnappers.

The Police said that the soldiers’ action was despite sufficient proof that the police personnel were on legitimate duty transporting an arrested kidnap kingpin suspect, Alhaji Hamisu to the command headquarters in the state capital, Jalingo.

But the Army spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa, countered that the policemen allegedly refused to stop at military checkpoints and were trailed and shot in an exchange of gunfire with the soldiers, who said they had earlier received a distress call about kidnapping in the area.

Buhari, who convened a Security Council meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja, ordered the Defence Headquarters to constitute a committee to investigate the matter.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar said that the council decided that “for the unfortunate incidents in Taraba State in Ibi, a committee will be set up by Defence Headquarters to critically look into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident”.

The air chief said that the Council alao evaluated the current strategy of managing internal security operations all over the country and was satisfied with the current efforts being made by the security agencies to curtail crimes in the country.

”We are making substantial progress in all the areas of conflicts”, Air Marshal Sadique said while adding that no individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Asked if the Council discussed the deployment of technology and drones to fight crimes as earlier pledged to Southwest leaders, the Chief of Air Staff replied that “technology will continue to play a very critical role in resolving security challenges in Nigeria.

“All the services are using one technology or the other in order to ensure that our country is secured. So technology will continue to play a role and we are also looking at other areas of technology that are not currently in use to ensure that we put together all that is required to ensure the security of Nigerian and Nigerians.”