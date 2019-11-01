Prison safest place for Nnamdi Kanu – Justice Nyako

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, said Prison is the safest place for the absconded leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Justice Nyako said this, following Mazi Kanu’s position, that he is ready to face trial if his safety would be guaranteed by the court.

Kanu said this through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who told the court that the application to restore the IPOB leader’s bail so that he could face his trial was filed on April 1.

“We have an application for bail filed on April 1, 2019, the application was served on the prosecution and it is ripe for hearing.

“We urge the court to restore his bail on the grounds that the court will guarantee his safety when he comes back to the country to continue his trial,” he said.

Responding, counsel to the federal government, Labaran Shuaibu, opposed the application, adding that he was just seeing the process.

Shuaibu urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable them file the necessary processes.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nyako, said the only way he could guarantee Kanu’s safety was to keep him in the prison.

She said even judges are no longer safe in the country.

Meantime, the matter has been adjourned till January 16, 2020.