Presidential poll: Tribunal sits on Atiku’s petition against Buhari today

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal(PEPT) will today (Wednesday) hold its inaugural sitting on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The notice of the sitting has been served on all the parties to the petition, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), our reporter gathered yesterday.

The All Progressives Congress,(APC) President Muhammadu Buhari, the PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar were all served through their lawyers.

The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab A. Bulkachuwa, will lead the five-man panel that will hear the petition.

The tribunal has three other petitions by various political parties and their candidates to hear.

According to the Electoral Act, the pre-hearing session must be completed within 14 days, after which, the tribunal will fix “clear dates” for the hearing of the petition.

The five-man tribunal has 180 days’ period from the date of filing of the petition on March 18 to hear and deliver its judgment in the case in which the petitioners said they had assembled about 400 witnesses to testify.