Presidential election tribunal: Traffic diversion to avert possible APC, PDP clash -Police

By Ese Awhotu

As the Presidential Election Tribunal sits today on a petition against President Muhammadu Buhari by the presidential candidate of the Democratic Peoples Party, PDP, the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigeria Police Force has said there will traffic diversion from routes leading to the Court of Appeal in Abuja where the tribunal sitting will hold.

The Police said the decision to divert traffic was to avert possible clashes between supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

On specific terms, the Police said the traffic diversion today would be on the Goodluck Ebele Way and Shehu Shagari Way in the Maitama area where the tribunal is to sit, noting it was part of its “proactive measures to beef up security at the venue.”

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, who announced this in a statement yesterday, advised members of the public to use alternative routes to their destinations..

“It is to forestall any act that could disrupt the tribunal sitting and result in the breakdown of law and order; especially clash between supporters of both parties. In view of this development, members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations on Wednesday. The command reiterates its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory,” the Police stated.

The FCT Police Command apologized for the inconveniences the diversion might cause those who ply the said routes to their respective offices and business points,

