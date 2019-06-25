Presidential election: Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s request to access INEC server

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme and Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja, yesterday, refused to grant the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s request to access the central server said to have been used by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the conduct of the February 23 poll.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Mohammed Garba, dismissed the application and upheld the submissions of the other respondents in the matter against Atiku and PDP.

The five-man panel of justices, in a unanimous ruling, held that granting the application would amount to pre-judging the main issue meant for trial during the substantive hearing of the petition.

INEC, President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress are respondents in the petition.

The former Vice President, Abubakar, had in his submissions insisted that results from the INEC server showed that he scored 18,356,732 votes as against 16,741,430 votes by Buhari.

According to the main challenger in the 2019 presidential poll, INEC, however, had through manual collation announced President Buhari winner of the election with 15,191,847 votes while Mr Abubakar polled 11, 262,978 votes.

“The servers from which the said figures were derived belong to the first Respondent (INEC).

“There is no conjecture in the votes and scores in the table pleaded by the petitioners. The figures are factual,” Atiku pleaded.

On its part, electoral body had through its lead counsel, Mr. Yunus Usman (SAN) said the application by the petitioners amounted to asking the commission to produce what it did not have.

“We attached as Exhibit 1, the enrolled order of this honourable court made on May 6, 2019 refusing all the prayers of the petitioners in this application.

“They said we should bring what we don’t have.”

In their arguments, counsel to President Muhammadu Buhari, Wole Olanipekun, and counsel to the APC, Lateef Fagnemi, prayed the tribunal to discountenance the submissions of the petitioner.

They maintained that the application should be thrown out because, the

petitioner failed to disclose the existence of the said server.

Delivering ruling on the application yesterday, the tribunal held that INEC having denied the existence of the said server and insisted that results of the election were not electronically transmitted into any server as alleged by the petitioners, granting the application would amount to deciding the central issue in the petition at the interlocutory stage.

“This will be unpallalatable,” Justice Garba held.

Justice Garba held that granting the application would imply that the court had “indeed recognised and found out that there is a central server into which results of the held on February 23, 2019 were electronically transmitted by the 1st respondent (INEC)”.

“Supreme Court had on many occasions warned judges to desist from making observations, comments or pronouncements in their rulings with any likely effect of prejudging the main issue that can be regarded as the issue to be tried in the course of trial.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has hailed the rejection of the request made by the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s request for inspection of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s server purportedly used to tramsmit the 2019 Presidential election.

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday by a spokesman to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu, reads: “In a landmark ruling by the Presidential Election Tribunal, a desperate attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to overreach judicial process was overwhelmingly rejected by a unanimous decision and the long standing principle of law has once again been re-enacted.

“An attempt to cause the determination of an issue that constitutes the fulcrum of contention between the parties, at an interlocutory stage, has again been rejected by the tribunal.

What this means is that Justice and fair hearing through due contest by the parties of a major issue for determination remains sacrosanct and remains considerable by the tribunal upon according parties just and fair hearing and not the other way round.

The election petitions tribunal unanimously rejected the PDP’s request to inspect a server which existence is being disputed.

The existence of a purported server is being contested and if a purported inspection had been allowed at this stage, it would have amounted to the determination that it indeed existed even when its existence is being contested.

The electoral law prescribes manual transmission of results only and this was what the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did, in obedience to the law as witnessed by real electoral observers.

YIAGA Africa deployed 3906 real individuals to run a parallel tabulation which returned the same results the INEC announced.

Last week, the final reports of the International Republican Institute and National Democratic Institute (IRI/NDI) electoral observer mission made clear that the results of the election reflected the votes cast.

President Muhammadu Buhari won with a majority of four million votes and because only real votes matter, INEC announced him as the winner of the 2019 presidential election.”