Presidential election: NATFORCE DG congratulates Buhari over S/Court victory

Share This





















By Paul Efiong, Abuja

The Director General National Taskforce For Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms,Ammunition and Light Weapons (NATFORCE) Chief Osita Okereke has congratulated President Muhammed Buhari for his victory at the Supreme Court, calling on the losers to join hands with the incumbent in building a better Nigeria.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja Chief Okereke claimed that President Buhari has done several good things in this country than most of those that led the country before him.

He appealed to those in the opposition political parties in the country to join hand with the president to rebuild Nigeria where everybody would be proud of instead of wasting their time to engage in what he calls pull him down politics.

He informed that Natforce have been doing all it could to ensure that Nigeria remains problem free as it had severally and consistently train members on how to tackle security problems arising from farmers/headers crises across all the six geo political zones in Nigeria.

“We are very optimistic that Natforce will soon bring an end to most of our insecurity problem in Nigeria including the armed banditry, militancy and kidnapping. Natforce is fully prepared to create employment opportunity for over 350 jobs in all the 774 Local Government areas in Nigeria.

“It is on record that Natforce has arrested many criminals and rustlers who were making life unbearable to people in some States of the federation after which the arrested criminals were handed to the police.

He called on the two chambers of the National Assembly to hasten up Natforce Bill before them as this could motivate them to carry out our assignments effectively.

According to him, the Bill when passed into law will help millions of Nigerians graduates to gain meaningful and legitimate means of livelihood because employment generation is one of the cardinal objectives of president Buhari regime.

Okereke who further advice INEC to reconise his establishment stressing that this month gubernatorial election could be bloody in both Kogi state and Byelsa as most politicians in the opposition political parties in the two states are hellbent to causing distraction before and during election.