President mourns veteran broadcaster, Ahmed

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran broadcaster, Alhaji Bashir Ismaila Ahmed, describing him as “one of Nigeria’s finest journalists that I have ever known.”

According to his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the President in a condolence message, said: “I am greatly saddened by the demise of this great and widely respected broadcaster who had distinguished himself in his chosen profession.”

“The late Bashir had made a mark for himself which is one of the greatest achievements a man can be remembered for.

“He was the darling of FRCN listeners in many Nigerian homes around the country because he did his job so well with insight and brilliance that others wanted to be like him.

“I was not therefore surprised the late Bashir became a role model for many young men and women aspiring to be broadcasters,” the President said.

While condoling the family, the FRCN family and the Kaduna State Government, Buhari prayed God to grant the deceased eternal rest.