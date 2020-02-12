Presidency, Kukah bicker over Buhari’s non-asset declaration status

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

The presidency on Tuesday, disagreed with the Bishop of the Sokoto Archdiocese, Matthew Kukah’s position on why President Buhari whose government is in the fight against corruption has not publicly declared his assets.

Bishop Kukah was speaking in a lecture as Guest Speaker on the topic, ‘Is Corruption A Biological Necessity or A Political Invention at the public presentation and launch of the book titled: One Step Ahead, authored by the former Chairman of the EFCC, Dr. Farida Waziri in Abuja.

Kukah who said corruption is synonymous with man’s fall starting from Adam, said only a proper diagnosis will cure corruption in the country. To eradicate it, Kukah emphasized the need for the improvement of standards of living of the people.

Represented by the Director of Social Communications, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Very Rev. Fr. Patrick Alumuku, Bishop Kukah had querried why in the fight against corruption, the President who supervised the trial of former Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onoghen’s Code of Conduct trial for non asset declaration while he (the President) was yet to declare his assets in his second term.

In a swift response, the President’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Femi Adesina who was the book reviewer at the occasion, countered the Bishop’s concerns, saying that the President had declared his assets in his first term but did not promise anyone during the 2019 campaigns that he was going to declare his assets in his second term.

Mr. Adesina challenged the Bishop to present the document saying President Buhari promised to declare his assets.

Meanwhile, President Muhamadu Buhari has said that his government is winning the war against corruption.

Represented by the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, the President said that if corruption has not yet been eliminated from the country, it is because of its deep roots in the society.

“Our administration’s commitment to eradicating corruption remains”, Buhari said.

Speaking earlier, the author, Dr. Farida Waziri said, to effectively fight corruption, public officials who want to offer any form of assistance to friends or relatives must not compromise but do it in line with the law.