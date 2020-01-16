Presidency cites risk of aggressive regionalism

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has described the nation’s civil war as a warning against the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday to commemorate the 50 years of the civil war by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, cautioned leaders and parties to stop preaching inflammatory rhetoric capable of triggering another crisis in the country.

He wrote: “As the nation commemorates 50 years of the end of the nation’s tragic civil war today, we remember the victims of the conflict and honour those on both sides that lost their lives. Their tragedy shall be neither forgotten nor repeated.

The war serves as a potent warning on the dangers of aggressive regionalism, ethnic baiting and political corruption. In it, we must forge common memory that can serve as a bridge to a future free from the ravages of sectarianism.

“ We remember the past to draw its lessons; on how we move forward together and live in peace. Unfortunately, there are some who fail to recognise them and instead repeat its mistakes, preaching inflammatory rhetoric meant only to divide. We call on all leaders and parties to moderate their language.

“There were no victors in this war. Yet in rejecting division and embracing unity, we ensure those lives lost were not in vain.”