Presidency berates opposition, reckless media as Buhari returns

By Lawrence Olaoye

The Presidency has berated the opposition elements as well as some online media outfits for insinuating that President Muhammadu Buhari will stay in the United Kingdom beyond his ten-day private visit to that country.

In a statement made available to news men yesterday by the Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the Presidency described the opposition and the online media outfits that reported the inaccurate news as reckless and irresponsible.

While announcing the arrival of the President into the country yesterday evening, Adesina urged those behind the insinuation that Buhari will stay back in London beyond his ten-day holiday to attend to his health to swallow their words.

Adesina wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday returned to Abuja, after a 10-day private visit to the United Kingdom.

Some reckless online media, irresponsible political opposition, and other bilious groups and individuals, had gone on overdrive since the President left the country on April 25, insinuating that he was going for hospitalization, and would not return after 10 days as stated. In their vain imaginations, they even stated that fictive doctors have advised President Buhari to stay longer for more intensive care.

“Now that the President has returned, can these apostles of evil imaginings swallow their words? Can they retract their tendentious stories as well as press statements, and apologize to millions of Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora that they have fed with hogwash?

“Few days after the celebration of World Press Freedom Day, we daresay that this valuable freedom does not tantamount to liberty to mislead and hoodwink the populace through concocted and jejune publications.

“The Buhari administration will always respect and uphold press freedom, but the onus lies on those prone to passing off fiction as facts, to remember that freedom demands concomitant responsibility. Those who further share and disseminate falsehood are also encouraged to embrace responsible conduct.”