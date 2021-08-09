Preach unity among members, Kangiwa tells new FTAN executives

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

Director General of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Nura Kangiwa has urged the new executives of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), to preach unity among members to strengthen the tourism industry.

Kangiwa made the call when he received the newly elected officials of the federation led by its President, Chief Nkereuwem Onung, during a courtesy visit at the Abuja headquarters of the Institute recently.

He noted that the long existing internal bickering within the federation has caused the industry serious drawback which has hindered the achievement of any meaningful progress in the development of the Nigerian Travel Tourism and Hospitality industry.

This was contained in statement signed and issued by Director, Media and Public Relations, Ahmed Sule.

He called on members of FTAN to stand united as the voice of the organized private sector of the Travel Tourism and Hospitality industry of the country.

Kangiwa then called for collaborative efforts between the Institute as host of the Nigerian Hospitality and Tourism Sector Skill Council with FTAN as the umbrella body of the private sector stakeholders to continuously improve and encourage training of personnel and professional practitioners in the industry.