Power outage looms in Mararaba, environs – AEDC

Share This





















The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says customers in parts of Mararaba in Nasarawa State and environs will experience power interruption between Jan. 3, and Jan. 6.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC’s Manager, Corporate Communications, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

“Our customers in the following areas under Mararaba: Aso Pada, Mararaba Guruku, Aku Village, Kabayi, part of Abacha road towards Sharp corner, Orange market, Abbatoir.

“Others include Tudun Wada, NIMCO Qtrs, Abacha Road, GT Bank, Polaris Bank, First Bank, Zenith Bank, Boundary Road, Custom Qtrs 1&3, overhead tank and environs.

“They are hereby informed that power supply to their homes and offices will be intermittently interrupted from today, Jan. 3, to Jan. 6, 2020,” he said.

According to him, the interruption is to allow AEDC’s technical team replace the entire breaker panels at the 2X15 Mega Volt Ampree (MVA), 33/11 Kilo Volt (KV) Inj. S/S J22 in Mararaba.

The AEDC appealed for the patience and understanding of consumers in the aforementioned areas.

He, however, assured the customers that the maintenance exercise was aimed at improving the quality of AEDC services to them.

“We are available to assist with enquiries through any of our contact channels. “he said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...