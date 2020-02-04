Power agreement: Follow due process, BEDC replies Edo govt

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Director of Litigation in the Ministry of Justice, Sanusi Usman has promised to have a round table discussion with all parties in the demolition of Dubar Hotel kaduna belonging to late Head of State, General Sani Abacha

He stated this when the case came up on before Justice Hannatu Balogun, for determination of the Motion on Notice, restraining El-Rufai from taking over the hotel.

According to him, it was sad that the state government did not comply with the court order restraining the State governor, Nasir El-Rufai from demolishing and taking over the disputed Durbar hotel Plc.

Recall that a High Court in Kaduna presided by Justice Hannatu Balogun, had on January 21 restrained Governor Nasir El-Rufai and agencies of the Kaduna State Government from demolishing and taking over of Durbar Hotel Plc.

Usman pleaded with the court that he would call for roundtable discussion with all the parties in the case and report back at the next adjournment.

The court restraining order is sequel on an exparte motion brought before the court by the counsel to the management of Durbar Hotel Plc, Mr. Reuben Atabo, praying the court for an order of interim injunction restraining El-Rufai and agencies of the state government from demolishing, taking over, or tampering with the property.

However, when the case came up on Monday before Justice Hannatu Balogun for determination of the Motion on Notice, Mr. Atabo applied for stay of procedure of Motion on Notice until the court order restraining El-Rufai from taking over the hotel is complied.

Usman who is the counsel to the Kaduna State government said, “It is really sad that the court order was not complied with but I am not aware of the fact that the order of this honourable court has been disobeyed by any party but to me, it is sad my Lord.

“I honestly feel bad about it. I am proposing a meeting with all the parties and Atabo to see how this can be addressed.

“Our reputations as lawyers are at stake because it will not be in our interest to see that court order is not obeyed. We have to find the way out by Thursday, next week.”

Earlier in his submission, Mr. Atabo said, “The decision of the court is meant to be fulfilled by government officials, institutions and individuals. Our simple application is that your Lordship order must be complied with before another step could be taken in this case”.

Presiding Judge, justice Hanatu Balogun therefore adjourned the case, saying, “in the interest of justice we will hear the report of compliance with court order on February 11, 2020.”

The ownership of the hotel had been in contention between the federal government and the family of late Head of State, General Sani Abacha since 2001.