Poverty, hunger reduction, our priority, says Buhari

By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that “reducing extreme poverty and hunger is one of the cardinal objectives” of his administration.

Femi Adesina, his spokesman, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

Delivering the keynote address at the Nigeria High-Level Side-Event on “SDG Integration – Bridging the Policy Planning – Budgeting Gap for the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals,” which held on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74), the President noted:

“It is for this reason that in May this year, we committed ourselves to lifting approximately 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a 10-year period. This is a national development priority and in line with the aspirations of the SDGs. We have since established an ambitious National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) targeting the poor and vulnerable members of the Nigerian population.”

According to him, “Through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), we are tackling and addressing the root causes of poverty in all its manifestations. For example, the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF) component is feeding almost 10 Million school pupils daily and empowering over 90, 000 local catering staff across the country..”