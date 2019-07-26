Poverty eradication policies key to attain 2030 SDG 1 -Prof Onwudiwe

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

Poverty eradication policies will be the only yardstick to attaining 2030 Sustainable Development Goals 1 in Nigeria, the Chairman of O analytical Research and Development Initiative (ORADI), Prof. Ebere Onwudiwe has said.

Prof. Onwudiwe who made this known on Tuesday in an event tagged, “National Conversation on Poverty and on Gender Equality in Nigeria”

organized by ORADI in Abuja noted that only poverty eradication policies and not alleviation will see Nigeria attain the SDG 1 in 2030.

According to Onwudiwe, “Meanwhile, extreme poverty -when income drops below $1.9 Per day (in 2011 prices) continues. This affects about an estimated 87 million Nigerians whose lives are characterized by deprivation of basic human needs of food, safe drinking water, shelter, health, and education, all of which are needed for good and dignified life.

“These fellow citizens suffering extreme poverty include about 22 million Nigerians living with disabilities, people that the government largely ignores; and of course, millions of our women and girls.

“In all, the Buhari administration must understand while it continues to strengthen the existing poverty alleviation strategies, it is only poverty eradication policies that can change the trajectory of poverty in the country and put Nigeria on the path to the attainment of SDGl by 2030” he stated.

He said that Nigeria’s problem with the SDGs l and 5 are not lack of good intentions or even good policies informing that their review finds that although Nigeria has devised several national policies, and has signed and ratified numerous international conventions, treaties and protocols on discrimination against women but has failed to live up to either its national or its international commitments.

“It could be that the lack of political will or adequate implementation is to blame. As far as the patriarchal customs and gender discrimination continue in our traditions, religious belief and legal system, these will make it impossible to end all forms of discrimination against all women and girls everywhere by 2030”.

Also speaking, former Chief Economic Adviser to the President and Minister of Budget and Planning, Prof Ode Ojowu who served as the Chairman of the occasion said that solving poverty riddle is not a mystery as some countries have achieved it.

He sighted example with China saying that it has succeed in lifting many of its people out of poverty through implementable programmes.