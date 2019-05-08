Port Harcourt airport terminal excites NCPC ahead pilgrimage

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Executive Secretary of Nigerians Christians Pilgrims Commissions (NCPC), Uja Tor Uja has described the newly constructed Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal as the best and cleanest in the world.

He gave the commendation in Port Harcourt during a meeting with the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigerians ( FAAN ) .

Uja was conducted round the facilities of the terminal of the airport by the Airport Manager and Regional General Manager South South/ South East ,AkinbinuFelix.

The visit which was at the instance of the airlifting of Easter pilgrimage which will commence in 2nd June 2019 with the formal flag off in Abuja.

His words: I like what I see, I think Port Harcourt airport is one of the cleanest in the world and I have seen many airports in the world . This is one of the cleanest in the world and I want us to maintain that record. ”

He urged the airport officials to maintain a minimum standard and not to compromise quality adding that airport is a gateway to the world for any country.

While responding, Akinbinu Felix assured the commission that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigerians (FAAN) will ensure that public address system and security will be put in place before the commencement of the airlift of the pilgrims.