Population explosion: BPP boss seeks law to control number of children per couple

Provide legislation to control number of children by couples – BPP ask Reps

By Christiana Ekpa

The Director-General of Bureau Public Procurement (BPP), Mr Mamman Amadu has called for legislative action to be taken to check the number of children couples can have to check population explosion.

He said Nigeria must put measures in place to cater for the growing population of the country.

Amadu said this when he appeared before House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Tuesday in Abuja.

His words: “Our country is young; just 60 years old and we must do everything to make sure we deliver so that this country can grow and meet the rest of the world. Apart from that, you all know that about the time of our independence, we were about 59 million. Today we are about 200 million. We must prepare to take care of all these people that we are producing and possibly maybe you will use your legislative powers to reduce the number of children a couple have.”

Ahmadu said the agency had set a timeline for itself to deliver on requests within 14 days and we have been keeping to that promise.

He said though there are peak periods, they try very hard to do a good work for extra time to deliver.

This, he said, will reduce the procurement time and address some issues of corruption.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) commended the Director-General for the work being done by the agency.

He said they were in the process of establishing e-procurement to reduce interface between persons.

Earlier officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service, who appeared before the committee dislosed that N14b was spent on feeding inmates in 2019.

Controller of the NCS in charge of Procuremnt, disclosed this to the committee.

Ismaila appeared before the committee in the company of the Assitant Controller of Correctional Service in charge of Budget and Finance, Magaji Ahmed Abdullahi, as well as the Director Finance and Accounts, Wayagari Gulak.