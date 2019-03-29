Political, economic stability inevitable for national devt -Buhari

Share This





















By Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that without social, political and economic stability, it will be difficult for any country to effectively manage its resources.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made this remarks while meeting with the Special Envoy of the President of Republic of Congo at State House, Abuja.

Mr Jean Claude Gakmentosso, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Congolese in Diaspora conveyed a special message on behalf of President Denis Sassou Nguesso, and also congratulated President Buhari on what he called his “brilliant performance” at the recently held presidential election.

Republic of Congo is a medium oil producer in Africa, and President Buhari pledged continued collaboration with the country, “so that we can get the best for our respective countries, and invest for development.”

He stressed the need for peace and stability, so that the resources of a country can be used for the good of the people.

“Stability is critical, if a country would manage its resources effectively. I am aware of the problems of our own country. We are very large, deficient in infrastructure, and trying to improve on political and economic stability. In my last lap in office, I will give it my best,” President Buhari said.

He noted that developing countries that had oil used to be very powerful in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), due to their production capacities, but as a result of technology, the United States no longer depends on them for her oil and energy needs.

The Special Envoy, on behalf of his President, wished President Buhari wisdom and good health, so that he can continue to lead his people efficiently and effectively.