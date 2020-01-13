Polio: Okowa orders compulsory immunization for under- 5 children

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa at the weekend ordered compulsory Immunization for all the children from zero to 59 months as from January 11 to 14 2020 following the wild poliomyelitis.

Okowa who represented by the state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Chika Ossai at the flag off ceremony of 2020 sub-National Immunization Plus Days ( SNIPDs) held at Akwukwu Igbo, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, said that Delta State could not afford to record any polio cases having been freed of the disease for ten years and noted that the SNIPDs was a strategy aimed at improving polio vaccination coverage of children below five years in the collective efforts to eradicate the crippling poliomyelitis infection.

The Governor said that poliomyelitis was a viral infection transmitted from person to person through facecal oral route, adding that the disease thrive in communities with poor sanitation and low vaccine up takes, saying that the disease occurs in children below age five and may lead to paralysis or even death.

He said that Nigeria approaches receipt of her polio free certification in June this year 2020 would interest most parents, and assured greater support that will make the state sustain the polio free status.

He expressed gratitude for the choice of Oshimili North Council for the flag off ceremony, adding that NPHCDA had supplied all vaccines needed for the SNIPDs , trained and deployed supervisors to LGAs for technical support and quality implementation.

The Governor disclosed that the health workers would move from place to place to immunize children from zero to 59 months and urged all stakeholders to help in mobilization of mothers and caregivers within the age bracket to health center for their children to be immunized.