Polio: NGF tasks states to ensure vigilance

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, has harped on the need for all its members to maintain vigilance with a view to ensuring that the structures put in place for routine polio immunization are not jeopardized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NGF, which is the umbrella body for the Governors of the 36 States of the Federation, has also commended the World Bank for the new initiative to support States in updating their property records.

The Governors stated these in a communique issued at the end its 16th teleconference meeting on Wednesday and signed by its Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayide Fayemi.

In the communiqué released yesterday in Abuja, the NGF revealed that some States are already in advanced stages of developing a geographic information system (GIS) that will help them gather, manage and analyze geospatial data both for the purpose of spacial planning and property taxation.

According to the communiqué, “We, members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), at our meeting held today, (Wednesday night) deliberated on issues affecting the country especially the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Forum received a Rotary International Polio Certification Award for its role in eradicating polio in Nigeria. “The Forum had made polio a permanent item on its agenda for at least 18 months and was instrumental in maintaining high political commitment and coordination for routine immunization in all parts of the country.

“In the light of Rotary’s recognition of the Forum’s role in ending the polio pandemic in the country, governors are called to maintain vigilance to ensure that the structures put in place for routine immunization are not jeopardized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Forum commended the World Bank for the new initiative to support States in updating their property records.

“Some States are already in advanced stages of developing a geographic information system (GIS) that will help them gather, manage and analyze geospatial data both for the purpose of spacial planning and property taxation.

“All State governments through their Internal Revenue Services will ensure the seamless implementation of tax relief programmes for businesses and taxpayers.

“These programmes which were released in some States since March 2020 are designed to reduce the financial burden of taxpayers in the country up till 2021 in some cases.

“The Forum through its Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 will address concerns raised by States on the reception of new inmates amidst measures taken to curtail the spread of COVID-19 across correctional facilities in the country”, it said.

