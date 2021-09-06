Police, vigilante, hunters combing bush for killers of Sowore

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro

Security operatives have started combing bush in search of suspected assailants of Mr. Olajide Sowore, younger brother of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, a Pharmacy student of Igbinedion University, Okada, IUO in Edo State, was shot dead in Isiuwa Community, Okada, Benin-Lagos highway on Saturday.

Spokesman of the Nigeria Police, Edo State Command, SP Kotongs Bello disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists on Sunday in Benin City.

He revealed that police armed squad, local vigilante and hunters had been deployed into the forest for the operation at the instance of Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Phillip Ogbadu.

Kotongs noted that police have also deployed technical means to facilitate the unconditional release of five unidentified hostages linked with the fatal abduction.

“The police is on top of the situation. Since the incident happened yesterday (Saturday), bush combing has started and Edo State Commissioner of police, Mr. Phillip Ogbadu, has directed all technical teams and Okada police Division to put arms together and move into the forest.

“As I speak to you, the local vigilante in that area, police team and the police Division and from police headquarters are already combing the bush in an effort to arresting the assailants and possibly rescue of other persons”, Kotongs said.

He explained that Olajide Sowore was not among the occupants in the bus where some passengers narrowly escaped and others were allegedly whisked away by the hoodlums.

The police spokesman alleged that Sowore rode in a car from Okada to South Western part of Nigeria along with occupants in a bus, according to security report.