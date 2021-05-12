Police uncover shallow graves, bodies of kidnapped victims in Benue

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Police Command has discovered a shallow graves in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, where two(2) males and three (3) females were buried.

Two of the eight suspected kidnappers of Benue State origin arrested in Osun State last Friday for kidnapping led Police to the graves where six dead bodies were buried.

The dead bodies discovered in the shallow graves also included that of one kidnapped victim, Catherine Akishi.

Two of the suspects who led team of police to the site in Katsina Ala are; Aondoaseer Terseer alias Bob Tsetse, 23 years old and Orkashima David alias Cash – money.

The suspects were said to have confessed that they killed their wives in January and April this year.

One of the suspects, Aondoasen Tertse, said his wife died following misunderstanding between them after he mistakenly threw a wood at her and it pieced her neck.

The other suspect, Orkashima David said that his wife’s death was instigated by his father after he alleged that his wife was trying to set ablaze his house by calling security agents.

According to him, with the help of his two other gang members, they killed and buried her in a shallow grave.

The suspects further gave six names of their gang syndicate who are deceased to include; Umangu Ihuman alias Aka, Agwe alias Banga, Aondover Ihom alias Diver, Luper and Yaryon alias Snake.

While confirming the discovery of the shallow graves, Benue State Command spokesperson, DSP Catherine Anene said that she was still expecting details of the operation the men carried out in Katsina Ala.

Anene said, “yes, I can confirm the report but I am still waiting for details.”