Police seek media cooperation in tackling crimes in Warri

The Nigeria Police (B Division), Warri has solicited the coorperation of the media in the fight against crimes in the Delta commercial city and environs.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), B Division, Warri, CSP Benjamin Igometi, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union on Journalists (NUJ).

Igometi said that the media were crucial partners in the operations of the police because of their adequate dissemination of information to the public.

“The media are central in our operations; we need them to reach out to the public and also correct some of the ills in society,” he said

On a teenager, suspected be an internet fraudster, the DPO said the suspect was apprehended in the division sometime ago and bailed by his father.

Igometi said that though the suspect was under-aged, the proceeds from the illicit business was used to buy a car for the father.

“During investigation, it was discovered that the boy was using his father’s bank account to transact the illicit business.

“Internet fraud also known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ is becoming worrisome in the society.

“To curtail these excesses, the police must offend some people. I detained the boy not knowing the father was the custodian,” he said.

Responding, the Chairman of the Warri correspondents’ chapel, Mr Okies Veeky, assured the visitor of the members’s utmost cooperation.

