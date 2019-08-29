Police rescue 10 women abducted by bandits in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The police in Katsina State have announced the rescue 10 out the 15 women kidnapped by bandits in the early hours of Tuesday in Wurma village, Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Anas Gezawa, had confirmed that armed bandits abducted at least fifteen women in Wurma Village, in Kurfi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He explained that about 200 bandits armed with AK 47 rifles attacked the village on motorcycles at midnight.

ASP Gezawa said police have swung into action to detect the whereabouts of the bandits, to rescue the abducted persons and stolen animals.

Residents of the area report that the bandits also looted shops and vandalized valuable property, and seized hundreds of cattle, sheep, and goats during the attack.

Our correspondent reports that Wurma village is about thirty 30 kilometres away from Katsina town.

However, later yesterday the Police PRO said, “The police team rescued 10 out of the 15 abducted women. They have since been reunited with their families.

”Efforts are being intensified to rescue the other victims and possibly arrest the culprits,” Gezawa said.