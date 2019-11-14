Police recruitment: Again, AGF’s objection stalls hearing

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Hearing in the suit filed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) against the recruitment of 10,000 police constables at the federal high court, Abuja was stalled yesterday.

This is following the request for a short adjournment by the commission to respond to the objection of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to the suit.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1124/2019, the commission had dragged the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables following the approval of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The motion on notice filed on September 24 was brought pursuant to order 28 rule 1, have Inspector General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed, and the Minister of Police Affairs as respondents.

On October 23, counsel to the defendant, Alex Izinyon SAN, informed the court of an application seeking to include the AGF as a party to the suit.

In the ruling, Justice Inyang Ekwo, granted Izinyon’s request and ruled that AGF be a party to the suit.Consequently, the court ordered the plaintiff to amend its suit and serve on all parties including the AGF, adding that the defendants should in turn file and serve their responses on the plaintiff within four days of receipt of the process.

Also, the court ordered all parties to remain status quo as regards the recruitment exercise, until the hearing of the suit and adjourned till November 4 for hearing.

However, on November 4, the matter was further adjourned till November 11, to enable service of the defendants’ response on the plaintiff, with the court reiterating that its order on status quo remains.

Hearing on the matter on November 11, did not hold owing to the declaration of that day as a public holiday by the federal government to mark the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

When the matter came up yesterday, hearing on the matter was again stalled on following the request of the plaintiff to reply to the counter affidavit filed by the federal government.

Counsel to the PSC, Chief Kanu Agabi SAN, told the court that he would be needing a short adjournment to enable him respond to the process of the AGF.

Subsequently the matter was adjourned till November 20 for hearing.

The commission is praying the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, their officers and representatives including anybody or person acting on their behalf from appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.