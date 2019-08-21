Police re-arrest Taraba kidnap kingpin, Wadume, moved to Abuja

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim and Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Operatives of the Nigeria Police have re-arrested the notorious kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Bala popularly known as Wadume.

A statement yesterday by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, confirmed that Wadume was re-arrested in the late hours of Monday, 19th August, 2019 in his hideout at Layin Mai Allo Hotoro area of Kano State.

It would be recalled that the Police had been on the massive manhunt for the suspect, Alhaji Hamisu Bala Wadume since 6th August, 2019 following the unfortunate incident in Ibi, Taraba State.

The incident resulted in the brutal murder of three (3) Police Officers and two (2) civilians, as well as injury to five (5) others, Mba said.

According to the statement by Mba, the suspect, who was appropriately restrained at the time of the incident, was subsequently released by his “rescuers” after they had destroyed the restraining handcuffs.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed.A Adamu, while commending the Police operatives for their perseverance and painstaking efforts, has expressed his profound gratitude to all Nigerians for their unparalleled show of love and empathy to the Force and the families of the officers and patriotic civilians who paid the supreme price in the service of their fatherland.